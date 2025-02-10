Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Miami Heat
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in Florida.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics on Sunday:
"Jaylen Brown (right knee swelling) - QUESTIONABLE
Torrey Craig (right ankle return from injury reconditioning) - OUT
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
The status of Brown and Tatum will have significant implications on the outcome of the game.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "#Celtics shoot wrapping up. No Tatum/Brown here. Both questionable tonight."
On December 2, the Celtics beat the Heat (at home) by a score of 108-89.
Jaylen Brown led the team with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Meanwhile, Tatum had 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-16 record in 53 games.
They most recently beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden by a score of 131-104.
Tatum led the way with 40 points while shooting 7/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
On the road, the Celtics have gone 21-6 in 27 games played away from Boston.
As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They are 12-10 in 22 games played at home in Miami.
After the Celtics, the Heat will visit Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.