Boston Celtics Injury Report Against New York Knicks
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks for the first game of the 2024-25 NBA season.
For the game, the Celtics have released their injury report, and the only player who has been ruled out is Kristaps Porzingis.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New York:
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
Porzingis is going into his second season as a member of the Celtics.
He finished last year with averages of 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Over the summer, the Celtics announced that Porzingis would miss the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via The Celtics on June 27: "#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary."
The Celtics finished last season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They then beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the 2024 NBA Championship, which was their first title since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
Following New York, the Celtics will play their second game on Thursday evening when they visit the Washington Wizards.
As for the Knicks, they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference (in 2024).
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.