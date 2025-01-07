UPDATE: Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Nuggets
UPDATE: Derrick White and Jordan Walsh have both been ruled out.
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report update:
Jordan Walsh (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Derrick White (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE"
White is one of the team's most important players.
He is currently averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-10 record in 36 games.
They are coming off a 105-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
White finished the loss with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 2/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following their showdown with Denver, the Celtics will conclude their road trip and return home to host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in Boston.
White is in his fourth season playing for the Celtics.
He played a major role in the team winning the 2024 title.
As for Denver, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record in 34 games.
Following their matchup with Boston, the Nuggets will remain in Denver to host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.