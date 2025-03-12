Boston Celtics Injury Report Against OKC Thunder
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Tuesday): "Corrected Injury Report:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - PROBABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE"
Since Brown is probable, he should be available for the contest.
Meanwhile, Tatum missed the teams's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Lastly, Porzingis has missed six straight games with an illness.
He recently sent out a post (via X) describing his situation.
Porzingis wrote (on March 10): "I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven't been able to fully identify yet. I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full strenght to help this team. Thanks for support and Im hoping for a healthy return soon."
The Celtics are the second seed with a 47-18 record in 65 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Via The NBA: "THUNDER. CELTICS. OKC: No. 1 in the West, 16-3 in last 19 games
BOS: No. 2 in the East, 15-3 in last 18 games
Both teams boast top 5 offenses and defenses
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 PPG) and the West-leading Thunder visit Jayson Tatum (27.2 PPG) and the defending champion Celtics TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!
Don’t miss this showdown as either team can clinch a spot in the presented by Google!"