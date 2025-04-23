Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Orlando Magic
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Celtics Injury Report vs. Orlando (4/23):
Jayson Tatum - Right Distal Radius Bone Bruise - DOUBTFUL"
The Celtics won Game 1 (at home) by a score of 103-86.
Tatum finished the victory with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/22 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS: "Seeing a lot of Tatum G2 questions. #Celtics have never really been a team that plays games w/ the injury report. Doubtful almost always means out, and even when he went from doubtful to questionable after the ankle in MAR, he still missed that game. Think he’ll be out. We’ll see"
Tatum is in his eighth season (all with the Celtics).
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Last year, Tatum helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
At home, they have gone 28-13 in 41 games.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night in Orlando, Florida.
Via StatMuse: "The Celtics are 8-2 without Tatum this season.
Both losses were to the Magic."