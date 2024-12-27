Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Pacers
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics on Thursday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Indiana:
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Holiday has averages of 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
This would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-8 record in 30 games.
They are coming off a tough loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (118-114) on Christmas in Boston.
Jayson Tatum led the team with 32 points and 15 rebounds.
On October 30, the Pacers beat the Celtics (in Indiana) by a score of 135-132.
Porzingis did not play in the game.
Holiday finished the loss with eight points, three rebounds and four assists.
As for the Pacers, they have had a disappointing season after reaching the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.
Right now, they are 15-16 in 31 games, which has them as the eighth seed.
On the road, the Pacers have gone 7-11 in 18 games away from Indianapolis.