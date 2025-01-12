Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Pelicans
On Sunday night, the Celtics will host the New Orelans Pelicans in Boston.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics on Saturday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New Orleans:
Drew Peterson (concussion protocol) - OUT"
The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
That said, they have struggled over the last few weeks.
Right now, the Celtics are just 5-5 over their last ten games.
They most recently lost to the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 114-97.
Even with their recent play, the Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-11 record in 38 games.
At home, they are 13-7 in 20 games played in Boston.
Following Sunday's game, the Celtics will head on the road to play the Toronto Raptors in Canada (on Wednesday).
Sunday will be the first time that the Celtics and Pelicans have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
They will have one more meeting on January 31 (in New Orleans).
The Pelicans have had an extremely challenging year, but they are coming off a 123-115 victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia.
CJ McCollum exploded for 38 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 13/24 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range.
Following their matchup in Boston, the Pelicans will resume action when they visit the Bulls on Tuesday at the United Center.
On the road, they have gone 3-15 in 18 games.