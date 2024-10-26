Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Pistons
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Celtics on Friday: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Detroit:
Sam Hauser (low back pain) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
The Celtics are a perfect 2-0 in their first two games of the new season.
They most recently defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 122-102.
Jaylen Brown led the way with 27 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 10/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Celtics will play their fourth game of the season on Monday evening when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
After winning the 2024 NBA Championship, many believe that the Celtics have an excellent chance to repeat as champions in 2025.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and others make up one of the deepest rosters in the NBA.
As for the Pistons, they are 0-2 in their first two games after most recently losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 113-101 (at home).
Following the Celtics, they will play their next game Monday evening when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.
Last season, the Pistons were the worst team in the NBA and they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.