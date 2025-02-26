Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Pistons
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Detroit to play the Pistons.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight at Detroit:
Jaylen Brown (left thigh contusion) - QUESTIONABLE
Sam Hauser (low back stiffness) - QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet (personal reasons) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE"
The availability of Brown and Porzingis will have major implications on the game.
Brown is currently averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Porzingis enters the day with averages of 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The 2018 NBA All-Star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG by a player with under 30 MPG this season:
24.5 — Zion
22.8 — Jaren
20.5 — Ja
19.2 — Kristaps"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-16 record in 58 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak).
Following the Pistons, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday night when they return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.