Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Raptors
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson.
All four players are currently in the G League, so they are fully healthy for the contest.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-11 record in 39 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 120-119.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 38 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 14/30 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Taylor Snow: "Jayson Tatum is the 3rd-youngest player in NBA history to reach 12,000 points, 4,000 rebounds, and 2,000 assists behind LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Following the Raptors, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Orlando Magic.
Last month, they blew out the Raptors by a score of 125-71 (at home).
On the other side, the Raptors are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-31 record in 40 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with Boston, the Raptors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.