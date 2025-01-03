Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Rockets
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight at Houston:
Jaylen Brown (right shoulder strain) - QUESTIONABLE
Al Horford (rest) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
Brown missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has averages of 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Porzingis has missed each of the previous four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-9 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Rockets, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 22-11 record in 33 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.