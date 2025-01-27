Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Rockets

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Dec 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Houston Rockets (at home).

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Derrick White are all questionable.

White's status will have big impications on the game, as he is one of the team's most important players.

The former Colorado star is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 44 games.

Most recently, the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 122-107.

White had 23 points while shooting 7/16 from the field.

Via The NBA: "The Celtics had a three-headed MONSTER in their #NBARivalsWeek victory over Dallas

Jayson Tatum: 24 PTS | 6 REB | 4 3PM
Derrick White: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 4 3PM
Jaylen Brown: 22 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST"

With the win, the Celtics improved to 32-14 in 46 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following the Rockets, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.

At home, they are 15-8 in 23 games played in Boston.

As for Houston, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 30-14 record in 44 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).

