UPDATE: Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Timberwolves
UPDATE: Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis have been ruled out (h/t Keith Smith of Spotrac).
On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics on Wednesday: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Minnesota:
Jaylen Brown (right shoulder strain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.
He has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Jay King of The Athletic: "After going through a workout at Celtics shootaround, Kristaps Porzingis said there is a possibility he plays against the Timberwolves tonight.
Either way, he said he’s “definitely getting close.”"
Brown is averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The Celtics are the second seed with a 24-9 record.
They are coming off a 125-71 victory over the Toronto Raptors (at home).
Following their showdown with the Timberwolves, the Celtics will resume action on Friday night when they visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets in Texas.
On the other side, the Timberwolves are the eighth seed with a 17-15 record.
After the Celtics, they will visit Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night in Michigan.