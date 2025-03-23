Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Trail Blazers
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers will face off in Oregon.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report at POR (1/2):
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - OUT
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (return from illness reconditioning) - QUESTIONABLE
(2/2):
Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE
Xavier Tillman (left knee joint sprain) - OUT"
The Celtics are coming off a 121-99 victory over the Utah Jazz (also on the road).
Porzingis led the team with 27 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 9/15 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Kristaps Porzingis becomes the 4th player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with:
25+ PTS
10+ REB
in less than 30 MIN"
While Tatum and Porzingis are both questionable, Brown will miss his third straight game.
Via The Boston Celtics (on Friday): "Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee. He’ll miss the next two games and will be reevaluated on Monday."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-19 record in 70 games.
They have won four in a row (and nine out of their last ten).
On Monday night, the Celtics will continue their road trip when they visit the Sacramento Kings.