Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Wizards

The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report.

Dec 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts.

For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. WAS:

Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"

Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Via Real Sports: "Jaylen Brown has the most games in Celtics history with 30+ PTS in under 30 MIN."

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is on pace to average 25+ PPG for the 5th straight season, which would pass Larry Bird's record (1984-1988) for the most consecutive seasons averaging 25+ PPG in Celtics franchise history."

The Celtics have had an excellent season with a 57-20 record in 77 games.

They have won nine out of their last ten.

Following the Wizards, the Celtics will head on the road to visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

As for the Wizards, they have had a tough year.

They come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-60 record in 77 games.

Over their last ten games, the Wizards are 2-8.

