Boston Celtics Injury Report Against Wizards
On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their injury report.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. WAS:
Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via Real Sports: "Jaylen Brown has the most games in Celtics history with 30+ PTS in under 30 MIN."
Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is on pace to average 25+ PPG for the 5th straight season, which would pass Larry Bird's record (1984-1988) for the most consecutive seasons averaging 25+ PPG in Celtics franchise history."
The Celtics have had an excellent season with a 57-20 record in 77 games.
They have won nine out of their last ten.
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will head on the road to visit Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
As for the Wizards, they have had a tough year.
They come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-60 record in 77 games.
Over their last ten games, the Wizards are 2-8.