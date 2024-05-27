Boston Celtics Starter Could Miss Game 4 Against Pacers
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as Jrue Holiday is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Holiday was also questionable in Game 3, but he was upgraded to available and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The Boston Celtics on Sunday: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Indiana: Jrue Holiday (illness, non-Covid) - QUESTIONABLE Luke Kornet (left wrist sprain) - QUESTIONABLE Kristaps Porzingis (right soleus strain) - OUT"
Holiday is in his first year with the Celtics, and is coming off a regular season where he averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They have defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Currently, the Celtics have a 3-0 lead over the Pacers, so they can end the series with a victory on Monday evening.
A loss would mean the teams would go back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.