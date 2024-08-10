Boston Celtics Legend Isaiah Thomas Makes Bold Prediction About Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is coming off a year where he led the Boston Celtics to their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
This summer, Tatum competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Saturday, he helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal by defeating France (98-87).
However, Tatum only appeared in four of the team's six games and played just 11 minutes on Saturday.
There had been a lot of discussion over the previous two weeks about Steve Kerr's rotations.
Many players have stuck up for Tatum, and former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas sent out a post (via X) with a bold claim.
His post had over 5,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Thomas wrote: "Tatum will be MVP next season!! Watch 👀"
X user @Mike_Shamon responded: "IT! He just doesn't have a role with this Roster. He doesn't fit. The right people were on the court to ensure USA COLD. Respect to TATUM. Not knocking him!
Wish you the best Killa! Respect to you and the grind!!"
Thomas wrote back: "I feel you. I’m just saying that’s gonna motivate him"
Earlier in the week, two-time NBA Champion Quinn Cook also sent out a bold post about Tatum.
Via Cook on August 8: "Jayson Tatum will win MVP this season! Three straight All-NBA first teams, winning a gold medal in 2021 while being the 2nd leading scorer on the team and just won his first NBA championship to not playing a minute for team USA 🤔🤔 all the motivation he needs. Look out NBA"