Boston Celtics Legend Isaiah Thomas Reveals Honest Thoughts On NBA Future

Isaiah Thomas, who most recently played for the Phoenix Suns, spoke to ESPN about his NBA future.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts to a play during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 123-116. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas is coming off a season where he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.

He finished the year with averages of 1.3 points per contest.

Mar 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas (4) gestures from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

He was recently at NBA Summer League (in Las Vegas) and spoke to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth about his future.

Thomas: "I'm a free agent right now. Talking to a few teams, trying to see what the best opportunity is down the line. I want to play a year or two more."

Thomas was the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington.

In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks over 11 seasons.

The best tenure of his career came when he made two NBA All-Star Games with Boston (2016-17).

He averaged an excellent 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 179 games.

In 2017, Thomas led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.

May 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) looks on from the court during the first half in game seven of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas has career averages of 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (21 starts) with the Celtics and Suns.

