Boston Celtics Legend Isaiah Thomas Reveals Honest Thoughts On NBA Future
Isaiah Thomas is coming off a season where he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 1.3 points per contest.
Thomas is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
He was recently at NBA Summer League (in Las Vegas) and spoke to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth about his future.
Thomas: "I'm a free agent right now. Talking to a few teams, trying to see what the best opportunity is down the line. I want to play a year or two more."
Thomas was the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks over 11 seasons.
The best tenure of his career came when he made two NBA All-Star Games with Boston (2016-17).
He averaged an excellent 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 179 games.
In 2017, Thomas led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.
Thomas has career averages of 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (21 starts) with the Celtics and Suns.