Boston Celtics Legend Isaiah Thomas Sends Message To Jayson Tatum

Isaiah Thomas sent out a post for Jayson Tatum.

Apr 26, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 110-83. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 110-83. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a scary injury during Game 4 against the New York Knicks.

The All-Star forward left the game and did not return.

Via Bleacher Report: "Jayson Tatum was helped off the court after an apparent leg injury.

Prayers up"

Tatum had 42 points in 40 minutes of playing time.

He was also seen in a wheelchair.

Via Jared Weiss of The Athletic: "Jayson Tatum was shown in a wheelchair on the ESPN broadcast just now. It appeared he planted his foot to push off and it gave out, possibly an Achilles injury that would end his season."

Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

His post had 10,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in less than two hours.

Thomas wrote: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Tatum"

Many fans commented on his post.

@SMHighlights1: "Please be okay dawg this cannot be what I think it is."

@gzatsalerno: "Huge Knicks fan but never want to see this. Hoping he has a speedy recovery"

@celtics2025fire: "please check in with him bro"

@ant_smith7: "The way life works is crazy man. Prayers for him that’s a brutal injury."

@IsisMoore293261: "Praying for Tatum!!! Isaiah is wish u can suit up!"

NBA
Dec 30, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots against the Miami Heat during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Considering Thomas is among the most popular players in recent Celtics history, fans will likely ennjoy seeing him support Tatum.

Thomas helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.

