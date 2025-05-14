Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics made the announcement that All-Star forward Jayson Tatum would miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
Tatum had scored 40 points in Game 4 (before exiting with the injury).
Via House of Highlights: "Jayson Tatum shared a photo following surgery on his Achilles, pulling for a speedy recovery JT 🙏🙏"
Following the news, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Kevin Garnett made a post to his Instagram story for Tatum.
Garnett: "Prayers go out to my DOG JT N HIS FAMILY.. 🫡❤️💯...
Garnett is one of the most beloved Celtics of all time, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
The Celtics finished the regular season as the second seed in he Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in five games).
However, the Celtics are currently down 3-1 to the New York Knicks with Game 5 on Wednesday night (at home in Boston).
Via The NBA: "Jaylen Brown (21.9 PPG in playoffs) getting warm ahead of Knicks-Celtics Game 5
Boston looking to force a Game 6 on TNT at 7:00pm/et!"
Tatum finished his regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
As for Garnett, he spent six of his 21 NBA years with the Celtics.
They won the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.