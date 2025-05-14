Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Jayson Tatum

Kevin Garnett made a post to his Instagram story for Jayson Tatum.

Ben Stinar

May 3, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kevin Garnett (5) heads to the bench during a break in the action against the New York Knicks in game six of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. The New York Knicks defeated the Celtics 88-80. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics made the announcement that All-Star forward Jayson Tatum would miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

Tatum had scored 40 points in Game 4 (before exiting with the injury).

Via House of Highlights: "Jayson Tatum shared a photo following surgery on his Achilles, pulling for a speedy recovery JT 🙏🙏"

Following the news, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Kevin Garnett made a post to his Instagram story for Tatum.

Garnett: "Prayers go out to my DOG JT N HIS FAMILY.. 🫡❤️💯...

Kevin Garnett's IG Story
Kevin Garnett's IG Story / May 13

Garnett is one of the most beloved Celtics of all time, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.

The Celtics finished the regular season as the second seed in he Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in five games).

However, the Celtics are currently down 3-1 to the New York Knicks with Game 5 on Wednesday night (at home in Boston).

Via The NBA: "Jaylen Brown (21.9 PPG in playoffs) getting warm ahead of Knicks-Celtics Game 5

Boston looking to force a Game 6 on TNT at 7:00pm/et!"

Tatum finished his regular season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is helped off the court by after an injury in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tatum would leave the game with an injury after this play. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As for Garnett, he spent six of his 21 NBA years with the Celtics.

They won the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

