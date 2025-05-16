Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Rajon Rondo's Son
Rajon Rondo is one of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.
The elite passer is most known for his tenure with the Boston Celtics.
On Friday, Rondo's son (Pierre) made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Discipline takes you places Motivation won’t"
One person to react to the post was Rondo's former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett.
Garnett (wrote via his Instagram story): "Ok nephew 😤😤 🫡 💯I see you.. HARD WORK 🫡 💯🫱🏼🫲🏾"
There is no question that fans of the Celtics will enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Rondo and Garnett were teammates for six seasons.
They led the Celtics to the NBA Championship (in 2008) over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The franchise also reached the NBA Finals twice (and made the playoffs in all six years).
Via StatMuse: "Rajon Rondo's career:
16 seasons | 9 teams
9.8 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 7.9 APG
4x All-Star
4x All-Defensive
3x AST champ
2x NBA Champ
1 of 2 players to win a ring with the Celtics and Lakers."
Rondo last played in the league during the 2021-22 season.
He spent time with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, Garnett last played in the league during the 2015-16 season.
He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
Via Bleacher Report: "4x All-NBA First Team
9x All-Defensive First team
15x All Star
2004 MVP
2008 DPOY
2008 NBA Champ"