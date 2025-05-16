Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Rajon Rondo's Son

Kevin Garnett made a post to his Instagram story for Rajon Rondo.

Ben Stinar

Mar 30, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (5) taps the head of guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 100-79. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (5) taps the head of guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 100-79. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Rajon Rondo is one of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.

The elite passer is most known for his tenure with the Boston Celtics.

Mar 06, 2011; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Celtics defeated the Bucks 89-83. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Friday, Rondo's son (Pierre) made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: "Discipline takes you places Motivation won’t"

One person to react to the post was Rondo's former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett.

Garnett (wrote via his Instagram story): "Ok nephew 😤😤 🫡 💯I see you.. HARD WORK 🫡 💯🫱🏼‍🫲🏾"

Kevin Garnett IG Story / May, 2025

There is no question that fans of the Celtics will enjoy seeing the social media interaction.

Rondo and Garnett were teammates for six seasons.

Jan. 28, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) and forward Kevin Garnett (5) against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They led the Celtics to the NBA Championship (in 2008) over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The franchise also reached the NBA Finals twice (and made the playoffs in all six years).

Via StatMuse: "Rajon Rondo's career:

16 seasons | 9 teams
9.8 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 7.9 APG
4x All-Star
4x All-Defensive
3x AST champ
2x NBA Champ

1 of 2 players to win a ring with the Celtics and Lakers."

Rondo last played in the league during the 2021-22 season.

He spent time with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Garnett last played in the league during the 2015-16 season.

He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Via Bleacher Report: "4x All-NBA First Team
9x All-Defensive First team
15x All Star
2004 MVP
2008 DPOY
2008 NBA Champ"

