Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Out Viral Post About Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been among the best players in the NBA for the previous five seasons.
This past year, he made his third All-Star Game and averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Sunday, Brown went viral for an Instagram post where he was seen training in a pool.
Many people reacted to Brown's post.
One person who sent out a response was Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kevin Garnett.
His post had over 9,000 likes and 270,000 impressions in 12 hours.
Garnett wrote: "Lord… @FCHWPO is under water with a dumbbell in one hand and a basketball in the other…. 🤣🤣🤣
Shyt might be over for everybody ☘️🔥🤝🏾"
Brown appearing to be training so hard is a good sign for Celtics fans because they are already coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
The title was their first since Garnett was on the roster (with Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen) in 2008.
Brown was initially the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Cal.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has spent his entire eight-year career in Boston.
Meanwhile, Garnett spent 21 seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the Celtics).
He won the 2004 MVP Award and had 15 All-Star appearances.