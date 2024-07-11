Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Out Viral Post About LeBron James
LeBron James is still among the best players in the NBA at 39.
The future Hall of Famer is currently playing for Team USA, and they had their first exhibition game on Wednesday evening (against Canada).
Team USA won by a score of 86-72, and James finished with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field.
During the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett sent out a post on X about James.
His post had over 36,000 likes and 2.5 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Garnett wrote: "Lord! Bron could play 10 more years in a Draymond role. 💯 🇺🇸 🫡"
In ten years, James would be nearly 50, so it's unlikely to happen.
That said, Garnett is giving high praise to James, who has had the longevity of no other player in NBA history.
James finished his 21st season in the NBA with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to the Lakers, the four-time NBA Champion has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
As for Garnett, he retired after the 2015-16 season.
The 2008 NBA Champion played 21 seasons for the Minneosta Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages were 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field.