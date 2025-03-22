Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Viral Message To Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is among the most notable players in the NBA.
The former Cal standout is in his ninth season (all with Boston) and is currently averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field.
On Friday, Brown sent out a viral post to X with a photo of his Massachusetts Institute of Technology card.
His post had over 86,000 likes and 4.2 million impressions.
One person who reacted to the photo was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Kevin Garnett.
His post had over 12,000 likes and 400,000 impressions.
Garnett wrote: "You different JB 💯 🦾
Keep setting the bar!"
Considering Garnett is among the most popular Celtics players of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Many commented on Garnett's post.
@ErikaaLauren: "MY GOATS💚I love how much KG is constantly hyping JB on here and IG"
@Patzinoo_: "One of the best old heads always giving players their flowers"
@_whatyallthink: "Even though he's a Finals MVP and NBA Champion, a close second is being able to go to Berkeley and then be a part of MIT. Incredible."
Garnett spent six years playing for the Celtics.
He helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals twice (and they won the 2008 title over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 396 games with Boston.