Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird Made His Feelings Clear About LeBron James
Larry Bird is one of the most notable basketball players in NBA history.
The Boston Celtics legend is not involved much in the media, so fans rarely hear his thoughts about the current stars.
Last year, Bird did an interview with Reggie Miller and Isiah Thomas (via the NBA on TNT).
As part of the interview, Bird spoke about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Bird: "I tell people quit whining about LeBron. Enjoy him while he's here. He's unbelievable. He's one of the greatest, if not the greatest ever."
A lot of fans on social media commented on his quote.
Via @BronOverBumJ: "Only old head that knows ball"
Via @Hoops_Nerd: "I think we can say the same about Jokic, Giannis, Luka, etc.
Even guys like Harden.
Fans often don't really appreciate the pure greatness in the current NBA.
Sports talk pundits love to tear down &/or complain about players, & fans often believe that bs."
Via @RProgressive76: "He’s right"
Via @AdeleTignor: "While LeBron gives him a good run for his money, Michael Jordan is the 🐐."
James has also shown his love for Bird in the past.
He wrote (via X on June 7, 2024): "Man just look at the Hawks bench from the 1:30 mark and on! Larry Legend was SOOOOOOOOO DAMN NICE! One of them 🐐’s"
James just finished up his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
At 40, he still remains among the best 20 players in the league.