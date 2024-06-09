Boston Celtics Legend Makes Bold Statement Before NBA Finals Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics can take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series with a victory.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce made a bold statement when talking to Kevin Garnett (via KG Certified).
Garnett: "I'm gonna say the Mavs are going to tie this up."
Pierce: "Game 2 is so tricky. If we win Game 2, we gonna sweep them."
While a seven-game series is typically hard to predict based on the first game, the Celtics looked like a team capable of pulling off a sweep.
They won Game 1 by a score of 107-89.
Six players on the team scored in double-digits, and they also made incredible NBA history.
Via The Boston Celtics: "First team in Finals history to have seven players hit 2+ threes each 🔥"
In addition, the Celtics played outstanding defense by holding the Mavs to nine assists (as a team).
The Mavs shot just 41.7% from the field and 25.9% from the three-point range.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams head to Dallas, Texas.
The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference Finals six times over the previous eight seasons (and are in the NBA Finals for the second time in that span).
However, they have been unable to win a title since 2008, when Pierce and Garnett were on the roster.