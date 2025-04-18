Boston Celtics Legend Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement
Steph Curry has established himself as one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
The Golden State Warriors legend has been able to lead the franchise to four NBA Championships (since the 2015 season).
After trading for Jimmy Butler in February, many believe that Curry will have a chance to win his fifth title this summer.
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce thinks that Curry winning a fifth title would have major implications on his legacy.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "If Steph Curry wins the championship or one more championship. Let's say this year. Gets the Finals MVP. We are going to have some very, very, very, very uncomfortable conversations... Because that's going to mean that in the LeBron era, he would have won his fifth title with pretty much three different squads... Three of those championships he would have won without a top-75 player. In my eyes, he would have won this era."
Many fans shared their thoughts on Pierce's bold take.
@EGriffiniii: "I gotta agree!"
@willi_wyler: "lol the warriors cannot win a title this year"
@Dawalz10: "Paul Pierce is straight spitting. Some uncomfortable convo are about to be had man cause that’d mean Steph won the “LeBron era” without having to jump ships when things weren’t working to chase rings.
Man I’m about to be unbearable if this happens….."
@bigheadneil: "4 Chips, but was only Finals MVP once. 2 MVP's to Lebron's 4.
A 5th chip really only puts Steph up there with Kobe."
The Warriors will play Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday against the Houston Rockets (in Texas).