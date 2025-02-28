Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Makes Feelings Clear About Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

Paul Pierce thinks Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the best NBA duo.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

For years, many questioned if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could work as a duo.

Last season, the two All-Stars finally broke through to win the Boston Celtics their first NBA Championship in 16 years.

Boston Celtics
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Celtics legend Paul Pierce made his feelings clear about the duo of Brown and Tatum.

Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "The best duo is Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum... They just won a championship together... It's the duo. We're saying duo. What you have accomplished together."

During their time as teammates, Brown and Tatum have led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals five times and the NBA Finals twice.

Right now, Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 56 games.

Jayson Tatum
Feb 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) scores a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Brown is currently averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.

Jaylen Brown
Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In addition to their strong play, the Celtics are once again among the best teams in the NBA.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.

On Friday night, the Celtics will host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.

NBA
December 29, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 101-83. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As for Pierce, he is one of the best players in franchise history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.