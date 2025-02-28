Boston Celtics Legend Makes Feelings Clear About Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown
For years, many questioned if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could work as a duo.
Last season, the two All-Stars finally broke through to win the Boston Celtics their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
On Thursday, Celtics legend Paul Pierce made his feelings clear about the duo of Brown and Tatum.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "The best duo is Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum... They just won a championship together... It's the duo. We're saying duo. What you have accomplished together."
During their time as teammates, Brown and Tatum have led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals five times and the NBA Finals twice.
Right now, Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Brown is currently averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 49 games.
In addition to their strong play, the Celtics are once again among the best teams in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.
On Friday night, the Celtics will host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston.
As for Pierce, he is one of the best players in franchise history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer helped lead the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.