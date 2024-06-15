Boston Celtics Legend Makes Hilarious Statement About Luka Doncic
On Friday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 122-84, which keeps their season alive.
Doncic led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Saturday), Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Bob Cousy made a hilarious statement about Doncic during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
Cousy: "Doncic has been consistent. Doncic is an amazing talent. He looks like a truck driver, and yet he plays like Michael Jordan. He's amazing... You're not going to shut him down."
The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1, and the teams will now travel to Boston for Game 5 on Monday.
If the Mavs can once again stay alive, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Thursday evening.
As for Cousy, he is one of the greatest Celtics players of all time and spent 13 seasons with the franchise.
He helped lead the Celtics to six NBA Championships and made the All-Star Game in all 13 years with the team.
Cousy had career averages of 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field in 924 regular season games.
The Celtics won their last NBA Championship in 2008 when they still had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.
Meanwhile, the Mavs won their last title in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki.