Boston Celtics Legend Makes Hilarious Statement About Luka Doncic

Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy made a hilarious statement about Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Kings head coach Bob Cousy against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports / Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.

The Mavs won by a score of 122-84, which keeps their season alive.

Doncic led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12/26 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.

After the game (on Saturday), Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Bob Cousy made a hilarious statement about Doncic during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Cousy: "Doncic has been consistent. Doncic is an amazing talent. He looks like a truck driver, and yet he plays like Michael Jordan. He's amazing... You're not going to shut him down."

The Mavs trail the Celtics 3-1, and the teams will now travel to Boston for Game 5 on Monday.

If the Mavs can once again stay alive, Game 6 would be back in Dallas on Thursday evening.

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with teammates after leaving the game against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As for Cousy, he is one of the greatest Celtics players of all time and spent 13 seasons with the franchise.

He helped lead the Celtics to six NBA Championships and made the All-Star Game in all 13 years with the team.

WORCESTER - Celtic legend Bob Cousy talks with Larry Lucchino, chairman and part-owner of the Worcester Red Sox, before the home opener at Polar Park Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Cousy called the ceremonial \"Play Ball\" before the game. Spt Woosox 0412 10 / Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette /

Cousy had career averages of 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field in 924 regular season games.

Former Boston Celtic great Bob Cousy, center, yell instructions to his Missouri Valley team against the ACC in the first round of the first annual Four-Star Classic at Vanderbilt University’s Memorial Gym on April 9, 1974. / Dale Ernsberger / The Tennessean / USA

The Celtics won their last NBA Championship in 2008 when they still had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.

Meanwhile, the Mavs won their last title in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki.

