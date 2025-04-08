Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Claim About Jayson Tatum

NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Feb. 24, 2013; Portland, OR, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Garden. The Blazers won the game 92-86. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-Imagn Images
Feb. 24, 2013; Portland, OR, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Rose Garden. The Blazers won the game 92-86. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-Imagn Images / Steve Dykes-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is one of the best young stars in the NBA.

The 27-year-old is in his eighth season (all with Boston) and is coming off a year where he led them to their first NBA Championship since 2008.

Apr 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the first half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Recently, Celtics legend Paul Pierce made a bold claim about Tatum (via FS1's Speak).

Pierce: "I'm so tired of the disrespect for the Boston Celtics... Now we're doing it with this team. With Jayson Tatum. He's the most disrespected superstar. The Celtics are the most disrespected franchise. We're talking about a team that's going to win 60 games, defending champs and they're not the favorite?"

While Pierce has a point, Tatum has also been named to the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last six seasons.

He is currently averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via The Boston Celtics (on April 5): "The only NBA player leading his team in:

Points
Rebounds
Assists
Steals
Minutes

Jayson Tatum for MVP"

The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 58-20 record in 78 games.

They have gone 9-1 over their last ten games (and won two in a row).

Oct 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with former Celtics great Paul Pierce after they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

As for Pierce, he is one of the best players in Celtics history.

The Basketball Hall of Famer spent 15 years with the franchise (and won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP).

