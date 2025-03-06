Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Larry Bird Statement
Paul Pierce is one of the biggest stars in Boston Celtics history.
Recently, the 2008 NBA Finals MVP mentioned another Celtics legend (Larry Bird) when he was talking about Jayson Tatum.
Pierce (via KG Certified): "Even Larry Bird was underappreciated because, at one point, he was the best player in the league. But it was always Magic... It's just playing for Boston. Boston is the most hated franchise, hated team in all of sports. In all of basketball, for sure."
Pierce spent 15 years playing for the Celtics, so his opinion on the matter is noteworthy (even if some fans would disagree).
Bird spent his entire 13-year career with the Celtics.
He helped lead the franchise to three NBA Championships (and he won three straight MVP awards).
His career averages were 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
As for Pierce, he made all ten of his All-Star Games with the Celtics.
In addition to Boston, he also spent time with the LA Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 games.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won their first title in 16 years.
Right now, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-18 record in 62 games.