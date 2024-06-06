Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement Before NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the 2024 NBA Finals will begin with Game 1 in Boston between the Mavs and Celtics.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce made a bold statement on FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce: "This is about to be the start of the post-LeBron, Curry, KD era. This is the start of it. We're getting a preview of it now with the stars on hand. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum."
Many thought the era for those three superstars would be over a long time ago.
However, Curry most recently won a title in 2022, and is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.
James won his last title in 2020 and is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
Durant won his last title in 2018, but is still one of the 15 best players in the league.
Last year, he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.
While Pierce makes a reasonable point, Durant, Curry and James have proven that they are still good enough to be the best player on a title contender.
That said, at some point soon, the young stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and other will end up being the true faces of the NBA.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then go to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.