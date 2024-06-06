Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement Before NBA Finals

Paul Pierce made a bold statement on FS1's Undisputed.

Ben Stinar

Mar 18, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeated the Celtics, 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeated the Celtics, 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the 2024 NBA Finals will begin with Game 1 in Boston between the Mavs and Celtics.

Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce made a bold statement on FS1's Undisputed.

Pierce: "This is about to be the start of the post-LeBron, Curry, KD era. This is the start of it. We're getting a preview of it now with the stars on hand. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum."

Many thought the era for those three superstars would be over a long time ago.

However, Curry most recently won a title in 2022, and is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

James won his last title in 2020 and is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Durant won his last title in 2018, but is still one of the 15 best players in the league.

Last year, he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While Pierce makes a reasonable point, Durant, Curry and James have proven that they are still good enough to be the best player on a title contender.

That said, at some point soon, the young stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and other will end up being the true faces of the NBA.

Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).

The teams will then go to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.