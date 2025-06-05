Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement Before NBA Finals
On Thursday night, Tyrese Haliburton will play in his first NBA Finals game when the Indiana Pacers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Haliburton has had a remarkable run over the last two seasons.
Before Game 1, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Boston Celtics legend) Paul Pierce made a strong statement about Haliburton (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "If Tyrese Haliburton wins a championship, this will be the biggest leap to superstardom we’ve ever seen in the NBA."
Those are strong words from Pierce (who is one of the best 70 players of all time).
Pierce won the 2008 title with the Boston Celtics (and made ten NBA All-Star Games).
Via SleeperCeltics: "On this day in Celtics history: The Wheelchair Game
2008 Finals, Game 1 — Paul Pierce is carried off the court with a knee injury, wheelchaired to the locker room… then returned to finish with 22 PTS and help lead the Celtics to victory.
A legendary performance from The Truth."
Haliburton has made the NBA All-Star Game two times in his first five seasons.
After reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2024, the Pacers are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
Via Front Office Sports: "The Pacers have refused to tank—and it's paying off.
Herb Simon has owned the team since 1983 and avoided tanking for draft picks, instead trading and building their teams, with star Tyrese Haliburton being a prime example.
Tonight, they play in the NBA Finals."