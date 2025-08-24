Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Feelings Clear About Joe Mazzulla

Paul Pierce spoke about the Boston Celtics head coach.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts against the Orlando Magic during the second half at the Amway Center. Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 120-88. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts against the Orlando Magic during the second half at the Amway Center. Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 120-88. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Joe Mazzulla has been the head coach of the Boston Celtics for the last three seasons.

He has done an excellent job at the helm, as they have won an NBA Championship (and made the Eastern Conference finals twice).

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Recently, Celtics legend Paul Pierce spoke about Mazzulla during an interview with Games with Names.

Pierce: "I love Mazzulla... He fits the kind of Boston mentality... He young. He can relate to the players... He's younger than us. I like his mentality."

Celtics fans will likely enjoy hearing Pierce talk about their current coach.

They are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

However, the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via The Boston Celtics (on August 8): "We have signed Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension ☘️"

As for Pierce, he is one of the most beloved Celtics players of all time.

He spent the first 15 years of his career with the franchise (and won the 2008 title).

Via @ThrowbackHoops: "Paul Pierce makes a miraculous come back from a leg injury to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals! (2008)

22 PTS
4 REB
2 AST
1 STL
70% FG (7/10)"

May 27, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Actress and TV host Maria Menounos talks with former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce prior to game seven of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Pierce also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers.

The ten-time All-Star had career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 games.

