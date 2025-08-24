Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Makes Feelings Clear About Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla has been the head coach of the Boston Celtics for the last three seasons.
He has done an excellent job at the helm, as they have won an NBA Championship (and made the Eastern Conference finals twice).
Recently, Celtics legend Paul Pierce spoke about Mazzulla during an interview with Games with Names.
Pierce: "I love Mazzulla... He fits the kind of Boston mentality... He young. He can relate to the players... He's younger than us. I like his mentality."
Celtics fans will likely enjoy hearing Pierce talk about their current coach.
They are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
However, the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The Boston Celtics (on August 8): "We have signed Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension ☘️"
As for Pierce, he is one of the most beloved Celtics players of all time.
He spent the first 15 years of his career with the franchise (and won the 2008 title).
Via @ThrowbackHoops: "Paul Pierce makes a miraculous come back from a leg injury to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals! (2008)
22 PTS
4 REB
2 AST
1 STL
70% FG (7/10)"
Pierce also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers.
The ten-time All-Star had career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 games.