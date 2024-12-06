Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics All-Star has a chance to go down among the best forwards of all time.
In addition to Tatum's fame, his son (Deuce) has also become a fan-favorite.
For Deuce's seventh birthday, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 230,000 likes in five hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "BIG 7EVEN! Happy Birthday kid! Daddy love you 🤞🏽❤️"
One person who left a comment was Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
His comment had over 500 likes.
Pierce wrote: "Happy bday ✌️"
For Celtics fans, they will love seeing that Pierce is interacting with Tatum on social media.
Last season, Tatum helped lead the Celtics to their first NBA Championship since 2008 (when Pierce won Finals MVP).
Pierce spent the first 15 seasons of his 19-year career with the Celtics.
In that span, he made ten NBA All-Star Games and reached the Finals twice.
The Hall of Famer is one of the best players to ever play for the legendary franchise.
As for Tatum, he was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
The 26-year-old is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
Currently, Tatum is averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 21 games.
During his tenure with the franchise, they have reached the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals five times).