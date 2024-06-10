Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After Game 2
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics won Game 2 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 105-98.
They now have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both games on their home floor in Boston.
After the huge victory, Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X.
There were over 4,000 likes and 115,000 impressions on his post in less than two hours.
Pierce wrote: "Is anyone up wonder why so quiet. Maybe everyone drunk and hungover off those Holiday shots 😂☘️☘️☘️☘️"
The Celtics have looked fantastic through the first two games of the series.
2021 NBA Champion Jrue Holiday led the way (in Sunday's game) with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
In addition, Jayson Tatum dished out 12 assists, and Jaylen Brown scored 21 points.
The Mavs have been unable to score 100 points in either game, and the Celtics held them to 6/26 shooting from the three-point range on Sunday.
Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (in Dallas, Texas).
As for Pierce, he is one of the best players in NBA history.
The 19-year veteran spent the first 15 seasons of his career with the Celtics.
He led them to the NBA Finals twice, and they won the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.