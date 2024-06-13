Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics won Game 3 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 106-99.
The Celtics are now just one game away from winning the 2024 NBA Championship, as they have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had his best game of the Finals and finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce sent out several posts on X that had thousands of likes.
First post from Pierce: "Why everybody so quiet right now ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️"
Second post from Pierce: "Ok everyone up now lol"
Third post from Pierce: "Time to gas up the duckboats ☘️☘️☘️☘️"
The Celtics are one of the best organizations in NBA history, but they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season.
That year, the team had Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo.
Pierce won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP Award.
The Celtics currenty have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.
Tatum and Brown have been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times over the previous seven years.
However, this would be their first title.
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening in Dallas, Texas.