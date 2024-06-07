Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After NBA Finals Game 1
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
They dominated for most of the game, and six players on the team scored in double-digits.
After the big win, Celtics legend (and Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X that had over 8,000 likes and 2,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Pierce wrote: "Why everyone so quiet today ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️"
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They are in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons, and they have also reached the Eastern Conference finals in six out of the previous eight seasons.
However, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Pierce (and Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo) were still on the roster.
Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Celtics, Nets, Clippers and Wizards.
He is a ten-time All-Star and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals twice (they won the 2008 title over the Los Angeles Lakers).
His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
Game 2 between the Celtics and Mavs will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.