Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After NBA Finals Game 1

Paul Pierce sent out a post on X after the Celtics won Game 1.

Ben Stinar

February 20, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) during a stoppage in play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center . Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
February 20, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) during a stoppage in play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center . Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

They dominated for most of the game, and six players on the team scored in double-digits.

After the big win, Celtics legend (and Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X that had over 8,000 likes and 2,000 impressions in less than two hours.

Pierce wrote: "Why everyone so quiet today ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️"

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They are in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons, and they have also reached the Eastern Conference finals in six out of the previous eight seasons.

However, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Pierce (and Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo) were still on the roster.

March 11, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts after the 97-94 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
March 11, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts after the 97-94 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Celtics, Nets, Clippers and Wizards.

He is a ten-time All-Star and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals twice (they won the 2008 title over the Los Angeles Lakers).

His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.

Mar 18, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeated the Celtics, 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at the Toyota Center. The Rockets defeated the Celtics, 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 between the Celtics and Mavs will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).

The teams will then head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.