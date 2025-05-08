Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Sends Strong Message To Jayson Tatum
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics dropped Game 2 of their second-round playoff series to the New York Knicks by a score of 91-90.
Jayson Tatum has faced a lot of backlash for his performance through the first two games of the series.
After the game, Celtics legend Paul Pierce (via Instagram) sent a message to Tatum (h/t @CelticsMuse).
Pierce: "My message is to Tatum: Remember who you are. Remember what that name on the back says. It's Jayson Tatum. Remember that. Remember that."
Tatum is already one of the all-time great Celtics at just 27.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the previous six seasons.
In addition, the former Duke star has already led the franchise to the NBA Finals twice (and won one title).
Via Real Sports: "The Celtics missed 75 threes this series.
That’s the most missed three-pointers over any 2-game span in NBA playoff history."
The Celtics are now in a tough spot (down 0-2) with Games 3 and 4 in New York City.
They will play the next game of the series on Saturday afternoon.
Via Bleacher Report: "FINAL SEQUENCE OF CELTICS-KNICKS GAME 2.
KNICKS COMPLETE BACK-TO-BACK 20-PT COMEBACK WINS TO LEAD SERIES 2-0"
As for Pierce, he spent the first 15 years of his Hall of Famer career with Boston.
They won the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The ten-time All-Star last played during the 2016-17 season (as a member of the LA Clippers).