Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Shares Heartfelt Reaction To Jayson Tatum News
On Monday night, Jayson Tatum suffered a serious injury in the fourth quarter of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
Losing by a score of 121-113 was the least of the team's worries, as Tatum is the best player on the Celtics.
On Tuesday, the Celtics announced the official update on Tatum.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon. Catastrophic season-ending injury for one of the NBA's young faces and the Celtics, with a long rehab awaiting."
One person who reacted to the news was Celtics legend Paul Pierce (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "My initial reaction was like it felt the air came out of my house, it felt like the air came out of the building.... My heart goes out to his family, the organization... Hopefully this is something that he can bounce back from."
The Celtics are down 3-1 to the Knicks, so they will need a win (on Wednesday) to avoid getting eliminated in the second round.
Via StatMuse: "Jayson Tatum since entering the league:
— 1st in playoff PTS
— 2nd in playoff REB
— 5th in playoff AST
— 2nd in playoff STL
— 6th in playoff BLK
— 2nd in playoff 3P
— 1st in playoff wins"
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has played all eight years for Boston.