Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Skeptical Of Luka Doncic Trade
Paul Pierce is one of the best NBA players of all time.
In recent years, he has been very involved in media and sharing his basketball takes with fans.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks completed their trade that involved Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.
Pierce was very skeptical of the trade, as he sent out a handful of posts (via X).
Pierce wrote: "LeBron and Luka I don’t see fitting"
Pierce wrote: "Both need the ball too much"
Pierce wrote: "He not the super star La needs doesn’t fit the mold Magic Kobe Shaq LeBron just saying tho bad Move"
Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA (at just 25).
He was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and had spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with Dallas.
Last season, Doncic helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Lakers and Mavericks will face off on February 25th in Los Angeles for a nationally televised game on TNT.
This will now very likely become the most watched NBA regular season game in years."
As for Pierce, he spent 19 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers.
He is most known for his time with Boston where he won the 2008 NBA Finals MVP.
During the 2013-14 offseason, Pierce was also included in a shocking trade that sent him to Brooklyn.