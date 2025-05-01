Boston Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Was Wrong About The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had been seen as a team who could have a chance to make a deep run in the Western Conference.
With LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the roster, they had a shot against nearly everyone in a seven-game series.
However, the Lakers lost in just five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via OptaSTATS: "Just 16.9% of the Lakers' points in the Timberwolves series came in the 4th quarter (85/502).
That's the lowest percentage by any team in any playoff series in NBA history."
Many people picked the Lakers to win the series, and one of them was Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
Pierce (via KG Certified before the series): "They don't got no chance... Minnesota... I got Lakers in five."
Ironically, the Timberwolves won the series in five.
They had complete control after winning Game 1 in Los Angeles by a score of 117-95.
The Timberwolves will now face off against the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Via @Wolvesmuse: "Superstars that Anthony Edwards has ELIMINATED in the NBA playoffs:
— LeBron James
— Kevin Durant
— Nikola Jokic
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
Stephen Curry next?"
As for the Lakers, they were unable to live up to the hype following their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic.
LeBron James will also turn 41 during the middle of next season.
Via Bill Simmons: "I went to the game. One reason the Lakers couldn’t get rebounds was b/c nobody on the Lakers was actually trying to get rebounds.
Usually when you can’t get rebounds, you move under the basket where the rebounds are. Or you box people out and then try to get the rebounds."