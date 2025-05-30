Boston Celtics Legend Rajon Rondo Makes Feelings Clear About Doc Rivers
Rajon Rondo is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The former Kentucky star is most known for his nine-year run with the Boston Celtics.
During that time, he was coached by Doc Rivers for seven seasons.
In a recent interview with Dwyane Wade, Rondo spoke about Rivers.
Rondo: "Doc was on me. He was on me daily. He was tough on me because he had a similar situation where he played with a lot of greats, and he was the guy that had to distribute the ball... Doc gave me the keys. He told the guys, hey, you get the rebound, give him the ball... He elevated me... Those years I had, I was fortunate to play for a coach like Doc."
Celtics fans will likely enjoy hearing about two of their most important pieces in recent franchise history.
Rondo made four straight All-Star Games with Boston (2010-13).
He also helped the team win the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via @CelticsUnite18: "Rajon Rondo’s resume:
• 2× NBA champion
• 4× NBA All-Star
• All-NBA Third Team
• 2× NBA All-Defensive First Team
• 2× NBA All-Defensive Second Team
• 3× NBA assists leader
• NBA steals leader"
Following Boston, Rondo played seven more seasons for the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He last played in 2021-22 with the Cavs.