Boston Celtics Legend Ray Allen Sends Out Viral Instagram Post
Ray Allen is one of the best NBA players of all time.
The Hall of Fame shooting guard last played in the league during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.
On Thursday, the two-time NBA Champion made a post to Instagram remembering his time with the Boston Celtics.
Allen's post had over 13,000 likes in nine hours.
He wrote: "17 years ago today it was game 4 of the 2008 @nbafinals @celtics @lakers. We were down 24 points and came back to win and go up 3-1 in the series. #june12"
Allen was famously traded to Boston to form a big three that also featured Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.
They made the NBA Finals twice in three years (and won the 2008 title).
Many fans commented on his photo.
@dcurry81: "Lotta people only know you for your last second 3 in Miami, but you were really HIM! went toe to toe with the greats."
@patrickcroninmoore: "Loved every second of that time in my life! Thanks for bringing the glory back to Celtics basketball. That run forever changed the trajectory of the franchise…you guys are legends."
@gee_mesh300: "This one always stings but im glad we got yall back in 2010😎 I bet that one stung."
@davis__stewart_: "Ray Allen with the reverse layup to seal it"
Allen was the fifth pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of UConn.
He also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics and Milwaukee Bucks (in addition to Miami and Boston).