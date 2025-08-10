Boston Celtics Make Historic Jayson Tatum Announcement
Jayson Tatum is already one of the best players in NBA history at just 27.
On Sunday, the Boston Celtics made an announcement about his historic 2023-24 season.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are the only players to make All-NBA First Team, win the NBA title and win a gold medal all in the same year"
During the 2024 season, Tatum had averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He then led the Celtics to their first title in 16 years.
That summer, the former Duke star also signed a massive contract extension with the franchise.
Via ESPN (on July 1, 2024): "Breaking: Jayson Tatum has agreed on a five-year, $314 maximum contract extension with the Celtics, including a player option and trade kicker, sources tell @wojespn.
Deal is the biggest in NBA history."
This past season, Tatum had another fantastic year where he made his sixth straight NBA All-Star Game.
Via NBA Communications (on May 23): "The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA First Team:
▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo of @Bucks ▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of @okcthunder ▪️ Nikola Jokić of @nuggets ▪️ Donovan Mitchell of @cavs ▪️ Jayson Tatum of @celtics"
The Celtics ended up losing to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Tatum also suffered a season-ending injury that could make him miss all of next year.