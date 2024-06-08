Boston Celtics Make Incredible History In Game 1 Of NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) in Game 1 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-89.
The Celtics played a fantastic game and had six players score in double-digits.
In addition, the team made incredible NBA history.
Via The NBA: "HISTORY ☘️🏆
In Game 1 the Celtics were the first team in NBA Finals history to have 7 players make multiple 3-pointers in a game 🎯"
The team shot 47.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.
After the game, Mavs star Luka Doncic spoke about the elite shooting of Boston.
Doncic: "I think they're the best three-point shooting team in the NBA, so sometimes it's really hard to take those away. Especially when they have five guys out that can all shoot."
Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
While they have been the NBA Finals twice in the previous three seasons, the franchise has been unable to win an NBA Championship since 2008.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.