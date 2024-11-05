Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks (in Georiga) by a score of 123-93.
Baylor Scheierman had three rebounds in eight minutes of playing time.
After the victory, the Celtics announced that they have assigned him to the Maine Celtics (G League).
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have assigned Baylor Scheierman to the @MaineCeltics"
Scheierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so he will likely spent a lot of time in the G League this season.
Many fans reacted to the announcement.
@Big_Maine100: "He needs it to get into rhythm and shape. Comeback better than ever 🫡"
@FallenImpacts: "Good cause they’re not giving him anything here he can go prove himself"
Jack Simone: "Baylor Scheierman should get some great run in Maine. They open their season away from home on Friday vs. the Long Island Nets."
@ScheiermanMuse: "he’s gotten a taste for NBA speed let him adapt, get minutes in Maine, he’ll b back 🍀"
@kalai_selvan03: "Excited to see Baylor Scheierman in action with the Maine Celtics!"
The Celtics improved to 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season with the victory over Atlanta.
They will now return home to host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening in Boston.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has missed each of the previous two games, but they have been able to win both (against the Hornets and Hawks).
Last season, the Celtics won their first NBA Championship since 2008 (16 years ago).