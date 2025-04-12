Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Hornets Game

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics will sign JD Davison to a standard deal.

Ben Stinar

Oct 15, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) looks on against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
JD Davison has spent part of three seasons with the Boston Celtics organization.

He is currently averaging 1.6 points per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 15 games.

After a stellar 2024-25 G League season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Celtics will sign JD Davison to a standard deal.

Via Charania: "The Boston Celtics are converting guard JD Davison, the G League MVP, to a standard, two-year NBA contract, agent Corey Marcum tells ESPN. Davison, who has played 34 career NBA games, averaged 25.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds for G League Maine this season."

Davison was the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Alabama.

His NBA career averages are 1.7 points per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 35 games.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Happy for JD Davison! A lot of hard work and effort to earn that call up.

Good emergency depth at PG for Boston for the playoffs. Not a position you want to be caught shorthanded at."

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-21 record in 81 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

On Sunday afternoon, the Celtics will play their final game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Boston.

Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.