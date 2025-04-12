Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Hornets Game
JD Davison has spent part of three seasons with the Boston Celtics organization.
He is currently averaging 1.6 points per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 15 games.
After a stellar 2024-25 G League season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Celtics will sign JD Davison to a standard deal.
Via Charania: "The Boston Celtics are converting guard JD Davison, the G League MVP, to a standard, two-year NBA contract, agent Corey Marcum tells ESPN. Davison, who has played 34 career NBA games, averaged 25.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds for G League Maine this season."
Davison was the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
His NBA career averages are 1.7 points per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Happy for JD Davison! A lot of hard work and effort to earn that call up.
Good emergency depth at PG for Boston for the playoffs. Not a position you want to be caught shorthanded at."
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-21 record in 81 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
On Sunday afternoon, the Celtics will play their final game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Boston.
The Celtics are coming off a season where they won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.