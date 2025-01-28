Fastbreak

Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Rockets Game

The Boston Celtics have assigned Baylor Scheierman to the G League.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor at center court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor at center court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 114-112.

Rookie Baylor Scheierman did not appear in the game.

According to the Celtics, he has now been assigned to Maine (G League).

Via The Boston Celtics: "We have assigned Baylor Scheierman to the @MaineCeltics"

Scheierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer.

He has played in nine games for the Celtics with averages of 1.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

Via The Celtics Flies: "Baylor Scheierman spent the entire road trip with Boston. He didn’t play last night vs Houston, but he’s been assigned back to Maine."

The 24-year-old has spent a lot of time in Maine.

He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.

Since the Celtics have one of the best rosters in the NBA, Scheierman will likely continue to move back and forth between Maine and Boston.

With the loss to Houston, the Celtics dropped to 32-15 in 47 games, which still has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 15-9 in the 24 games they have played on their home floor in Boston.

Following the Rockets, the Celtics will now host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Baylor Scheierman
Oct 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

They are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship for the first time in 16 years.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.