Boston Celtics Make Roster Move After Rockets Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 114-112.
Rookie Baylor Scheierman did not appear in the game.
According to the Celtics, he has now been assigned to Maine (G League).
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have assigned Baylor Scheierman to the @MaineCeltics"
Scheierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last summer.
He has played in nine games for the Celtics with averages of 1.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.
Via The Celtics Flies: "Baylor Scheierman spent the entire road trip with Boston. He didn’t play last night vs Houston, but he’s been assigned back to Maine."
The 24-year-old has spent a lot of time in Maine.
He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.
Since the Celtics have one of the best rosters in the NBA, Scheierman will likely continue to move back and forth between Maine and Boston.
With the loss to Houston, the Celtics dropped to 32-15 in 47 games, which still has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 15-9 in the 24 games they have played on their home floor in Boston.
Following the Rockets, the Celtics will now host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
They are coming off a season where they won the NBA Championship for the first time in 16 years.