Boston Celtics Make Roster Move Before Magic Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Orlando for a showdown with the Magic.
Before the game, the team announced that they had recalled Baylor Scheierman from the Maine Celtics (G League).
Via The Boston Celtics: "We have recalled Baylor Scheierman from the @MaineCeltics"
Schierman was the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft this past summer.
He is currently averaging 1.4 rebounds per contest in his first five NBA games.
Via Zack Cox of The Boston Herald: "The Celtics recalled Baylor Scheierman from Maine for tonight’s game vs. the Magic. He already was in Orlando for the G League Showcase Cup.
Could be an opportunity for minutes tonight if Sam Hauser (questionable, back spasms) can’t go."
Schierman has spent a lot of time going back and forth between Maine and Boston.
He is averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 11 G League games.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS on Sunday: "Box score from the Maine Celtics' 121-104 win over the Motor City Cruise in the G League showcase:
Baylor Scheierman leads the way with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists"
The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 22-6 record in 28 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Therefore, Schierman will get most of his playing time in the G League.
Following Orlando, they will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas (in Boston).